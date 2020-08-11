Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to another edition of AEW Dark from Daily's Place. They run down the evening's lineup, which includes a message from Scorpio Sky ahead of his TNT title opportunity against Cody Rhodes. They shoot it over to Justin Roberts to introduce the first matchup. Lee Johnson makes his way to the ring, who is still seeking his first victory in AEW. He'll be taking on the Lucha Bros' Rey Fenix.

Lee Johnson versus Rey Fenix

Tie-up. Fenix brings Johnson to the mat then goes for a chinlock. Johnson manages to reverse the pressure...he lets Fenix up and both men reset. Pace picks up...several kicks from Fenix miss as Johnson is able to keep up with Fenix's speed step for step. Fenix offers him a handshake...Johnson takes the bait and eats a strike because of it. Now in control...Fenix pounds Johnson on the ropes. Fight spills to the outside...huge chop from Fenix. He drives Johnson into the barricade. Huge kick and Johnson is in trouble early on. Back in the ring Fenix nails a single-leg dropkick. Fenix dumps Johnson to the apron and hits a spin kick to his face. Johnson finally mounts some offense...a flurry of strikes ending with a standing lariat. Johnson charges Fenix in the corner...he goes for a springboard dropkick...he gets it! Cover...only one. Johnson keeps the pressure on with a running lariat. Blue-Thunder bomb for by Johnson for a nearfall. Superkick from Johnson but Fenix pops right back up and nails one of his own. Anothe roundhouse, followed by a muscle-buster driver. It's over.

Rey Fenix wins by pinfall

Footage plays of Scorpio Sky's promo from last week's show spliced with his dominance on DARK since the program began. He says he wants his spot at the table, and looks to make himself known on tomorrow's Dynamite.

Alex Chamberlain, who is making his AEW debut, is out for our next singles-contest. He'll be taking on Shawn Spears. Tully Blanchard accompanies Spears to the ring as always.

Shawn Spears versus Alex Chamberlain

Tie-up. Chamberlain forces Spears into the corner...referee calls for the break. Spears uses the opening to bring Chamberlain to the mat with a side-headlock takedown. After a sequence of running the ropes Spears slows the action down with a hard chop. Chamberlain shakes it off and runs through him with a shoulder block. Spears rolls to the outside, where Blanchard gives him a quick pep-talk. Spears baits Chamberlain to the outside and presses his head off the ringpost. Huge knee from Spears nearly knocks Chamberlain out. He begins targeting the arm...Chamberlain hits a standing lariat to break free. Spears slides to the outside again, then trips Chamberlain back in the ring. Slingshot stomp, followed by the running DVD. That'll do it.

Shawn Spears wins by pinfall

After the match Spears tosses Chamberlain to the outside. Blanchard gives him a piece of metal, which Spears places in his black glove...he stalks Chamberlain on the outside and strikes him hard. Commentary remind us that Spears has been on quite a winning streak on DARK.

Tag team action is next. M'Badu is out first, followed by his partner Shawn Dean. They'll be taking on the Gunn Club (Billy and Austin Gunn).

M'Badu/Shawn Dean versus Gunn Club

Austin begins with Dean. Tie-up. Wristlock from Austin. Dean breaks free and hits a flush dropkick that takes Austin off his feet. Irish-whip...Austin pops over but Dean dodges a running knee. Austin kicks out Dean's leg, then applies a chinlock to slow the action down. He tags in Billy...nice tandem offense from the Gunn Club. Dean escapes Billy's grip and tags in M'Badu. He and Billy square off...they tie-up. M'Badu pushes Billy into the corner with ease. Billy removes his shirt and locks-up with M'Badu again. Billy tries running through him with a shoulder block but M'Badu is too big. He goes for another...Billy ends up falling down from the impact. Billy kicks M'Badu in the gut...big elbow in return from M'Badu. Jumping lariat and Billy is in trouble. Dean tags in...standing enziguri takes Billy down. Cover...two count. M'Badu back in...he grabs a headlock...Billy elbows his way out, then drops M'Badu with a DDT. Austin gets the hot tag...he dumps M'Badu over the ropes and turns his attention to Dean. Pump-handle slam...M'Badu breaks it up but Billy takes him out. This leaves Austin open to hit the hip-toss/neckbreaker combo for the win.

Gunn Club win by pinfall

Michael Stevens is out next. This is also his AEW debut. He'll be taking on Kip Sabian, who is accompanied to the ring by Penelope Ford.

Michael Stevens versus Kip Sabian

Tie-up...neither man budges so they both release their grip. Stevens struts around for a moment before they tie-up again. Sabian applies a full-nelson, then switches to a cravat. Snapmare...he goes for a PK but instead pats Stevens on the head before kissing Penelope through the ropes. Stevens hits a shoulder bump then goes toward Penelope. Sabian doesn't like that...he nails a running dropkick that sends Stevens to ringside. Back in the ring...Sabian stomps Stevens down in the corner. Pop-up knee from Sabian, followed by a discus punch. Stevens manages to land a few strikes but Sabian drops him again with a knee strike and a PK in succession. Sabian misses a a charge...Stevens hits an enziguri. Facebuster, punt kick, and a quick flatliner from Stevens for a nearfall. He goes for a TKO...Sabian counters...tornado DDT. Sabian sets Stevens up...swinging neckbreaker off the ropes...that'll do it

Kip Sabian wins by pinfall

Another tag team contest coming up next. Griff Garrison is out first. Brian Pillman Jr. second. They'll be taking on Private Party.

Griff Garrison/Brian Pillman Jr. versus Private Party

Pillman begins with Kassidy. Action as expected starts quickly. Pillman hits a shoulder block...Kassidy and Pillman shows off their incredible speed...dropkick from Kassidy. He puts on a headlock and tags in partner Quen. Quen slingshots over with an axe-handle. Quick tags from Private Party...they wear Pillman down. Garrison tries to get involved but Pillman tells him to return to the corner. Atomic drop/Enziguri combo from Private Party. They continue to hit a series of unique double-team maneuvers. Pillman tries to get to his corner but he gets sent into the barricade instead. Kassidy goes for a suicide dive...Pillman rocks him with an uppercut and a boot to the head. He smashes Kassidy's face off Garrison's boot and finally tags him in. Garrison unloads right hands into Kassidy's gut. Huge big boot nearly decapitates Kassidy. Pillman right back in. Garrison splashes Kassidy in the corner, then Pillman fakes a dropkick and slaps him across the head. Quen finally gets tagged in. Leaping kick onto Garrison...he knocks Pillman off the apron...a series of high-risk maneuvers from Quen gives Private Party the advantage. Splash and leg drop combination onto Garrison...he cannot kick out.

Private Party win by pinfall