- Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross, and Taz handling commentary. Justin Roberts holding down ring announcing duties.

The Young Bucks vs. Grayson and Evil Uno

During Matt and Nick's entrance Dark Order members show up and attack the brothers. Uno and Grayson then make their way out to the ring as the match gets going. Uno goes right to work on Nick as the other four Dark Order members hang out on the stage. Grayson chops away at Nick, gets tossed to the floor. Referee is distracted while Dark Order minions attack Nick. Matt with a big senton off the stage on the group, but then takes a suicide dive from Grayson.



Back in the ring, Uno beats up Nick, then brings Grayson back in. Nick takes some more damage, but finally tags Matt and he goes to work on both opponents. He decides to bring Nick back in, double team moves on both Grayson and Uno. Uno with a big german suplex on Matt, leg drop, cover, two. Grayson back in, hits a senton on Matt while he's on the apron.



Uno and Matt swing away in the middle of the ring. Uno gets a thumb to the eye while the referee gets rid of some loose wrist tape. Grayson in there now, Matt swings away, but then eats a dropkick that sends him out to the floor. Uno drives Matt into the apron, tosses him in the ring, Grayson with the cover, two. Uno swings away on Matt, Grayson pulls Matt out to the floor, but Matt throws him into the ring post. Dark Order surrounds Matt, he goes under the ring and comes out on a different side. Back in the ring, Uno hits a cutter. Matt hits a big spear and looks to tag out, but Uno tags in Grayson who then knocks Nick off the apron. Uno comes back in and hits a big boot on Matt. Grayson looks for a suplex, Matt counters with a poisonrana, and tags in Matt. He hits a flurry of attacks on both opponents. Grayson is taken care off with a suplex. Matt tagged in, and the brothers put him down. Matt and Nick hit risky business, cover, two.



Young Bucks try for a double superkick, Grayson helps Uno then nails a hurricanrana on Matt, knee to Nick, then suplexes Nick on Matt. Dark Order hits yin and yang, cover, two. Uno tags in, 540 kick / brainbuster combo, cover, Matt saves the match. Grayson swings away on Matt and tosses him out to the ramp. Grayson brings him up to the stage and throws him to the back. He tells the rest of Dark Order to block the tunnel. Grayson and Uno look for fatality, Nick with ducks it, rolls up Uno for the 1-2-3 before Grayson can break it up.

Winners: The Young Bucks via Pinfall

- Backstage, Wardlow pounds on the door to bring out MJF. MJF makes his way through the hallway with his campaign crew following behind. One guy gets slightly ahead, MJF shoves him to the side and says to stay out of his shot.

- AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida in action tonight. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley also will appear live.

- Hangman Page and Kenny Omega say who their favorite tag teams of all-time. Omega picks The Young Bucks, Page says he was going to say himself and Omega.

- MJF heads out to the ring (which now has a red carpet and a podium) with his campaign crew. MJF first goes to commentary shakes hands with Taz and JR, but not Tony. In the ring, MJF goes to talk, notices Nina isn't smiling and tells her to smile! Nina shows off some polling numbers, MJF is currently beating Moxley 500% to -1000%. MJF says he cares about the fan's well being, and he mourns for their belief in their leader for Dictator Jon. MJF says Moxley would care about the people, if he was here tonight. MJF says he'll always be here though. He thinks Moxley isn't here because he's afraid of change and because of MJF.



MJF says he wants Moxley to feel comfortable enough to show up to his job. MJF then lays down on the mat and says "is this better Jon? You in your comfort zone?" He continues that this company deserves quality leadership, Moxley might be a great wrestlers, but is no lead. He calls Moxley a rabid dog. He thinks it's time for Moxley to fork the keys over to someone who is better than him because everyone knows that "we deserve better." Moxley's music then hits.



MJF then sends all of his people out to the stands to cut Moxley off, since he usually comes through the crowd. MJF stays in the ring, Moxley now is coming out through the entrance way! He attacks MJF from behind and swings away. He then throws MJF into the podium, paradigm shift, and Moxley heads back the way he came. MJF's goons finally make their way back to the ring. Backstage, Moxley grabs the mic and says they aren't even close to being even until at All Out when Moxley shows MJF some humility.



- Last week, Sammy Guevara threw a chair into Matt Hardy's head, busting him open badly. Guevara then put Hardy through a table. Alex Marvez talks with Matt Hardy, says he needed 13 stitches, and will need to take 10 days off until he's medically cleared. Matt says he's doing fine though because he doesn't die. Matt says ten days is perfect timing since next week's Dynamite is on Saturday (due to Dynamite being switched up that week). Matt says he's not going to wait until then, he's going to hang around tonight to end Sammy. Matt then thinks he sees someone that looks like Sammy and throws him into a garage door, but it's not him, it's another referee.

Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)