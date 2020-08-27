Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite, beginning at 8 pm ET. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

- Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross holding down commentary tonight. Fans in the crowd tonight at about 10% capacity.

The Young Bucks vs. The Natural Nightmares with Allie (Tag Team Gauntlet Match - Winners get tag title shot at All Out)

Back and forth action in early with The Young Bucks getting all the momentum. Matt with a bunch of hip tosses on Rhodes, but Dustin calls for a timeout to take a breather, Matt gives him a second then goes for a pin, two. Rhodes with a spinning powerslam, he then hits one on Nick. Matt and Nick work their way back into the match, sending QT out to the floor.

Commentary noted that Cody is out indefinitely after last week's attack, Brandi Rhodes is not at ringside for tonight's tag match after being choked out by Anna Jay during that same ambush. Nick swings away at Dustin. Matt tags in, Dustin with a kick to the stomach and hits a canadian destroyer. QT tagged in, multiple clotheslines on Nick, flying forearm, drops Nick, cover, two.