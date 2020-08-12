Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Cody (c) vs. Scorpio Sky (AEW TNT Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy ($7,000 Obligation Match - Both Inner Circle and Best Friends are banned from ringside)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Young Bucks

* Appearances by Rock 'N Roll Express, Tully Blanchard, and Arn Anderson for Tag Team Appreciation Night hosted by FTR