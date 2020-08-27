Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show was moved from its usual Wednesday night spot due to the NBA Playoffs.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Britt Baker, Reba, and Penelope Ford vs. Big Swole (3-on-1 Handicap Match)

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match featuring Best Friends, FTR, Young Bucks, and The Natural Nightmares (Winners get AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All Out)

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary

* Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Tables Match)

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. MJF contract signing

* Update on Cody's condition

* AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee to celebrate his title win