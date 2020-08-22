Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This week's show was preempted due to the NBA Playoffs.

Be sure to join us tonight at 6 pm ET (or whenever the Playoff game ends) for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* FTR vs. Private Party

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)

* The Nightmare Sisters (Brandie Rhodes and Allie) vs. Ivelisse and Diamante (AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Finals)

* Darby Allin in action

* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes

* Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee (AEW TNT Championship)

* Matt Hardy continues hunting Sammy Guevara

* Orange Cassidy's first-ever in-ring interview

