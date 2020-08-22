Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode airs on TNT at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. This week's show was preempted due to the NBA Playoffs.
Below is the current lineup:
* FTR vs. Private Party
* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Alan Angels)
* The Nightmare Sisters (Brandie Rhodes and Allie) vs. Ivelisse and Diamante (AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament Finals)
* Darby Allin in action
* Lucha Brothers, The Butcher, and The Blade vs. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes
* Cody (c) vs. Brodie Lee (AEW TNT Championship)
* Matt Hardy continues hunting Sammy Guevara
* Orange Cassidy's first-ever in-ring interview