This past week's AEW Dynamite aired last Saturday due to being preempted by the NBA Playoffs. The show drew an average of 755,000 viewers, down 4.7% from the previous week's 792,000 viewers on TNT.
AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down slightly from the previous episode's 0.32 rating. AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, according to Showbuzz Daily. The NBA Playoffs were in the top spot for the 18-49 demo with a 0.67 rating
Last Wednesday's WWE NXT drew 853,000 viewers (up 38% from 619,000 viewers) with no competition from AEW. It also drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 50% from 0.16.
This week's NXT airs on its usual Wednesday night spot on the USA Network, but AEW will again be preempted by the NBA Playoffs, airing instead on Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm ET.
Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:
January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)
January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic
January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic
February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 4 Episode: 906,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Revolution episode)
March 11 Episode: 766,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
March 18 Episode: 932,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Limited crowd episode)
March 25 Episode: 819,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 1 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 8 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 15 Episode: 683,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 22 Episode: 731,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic
April 29 Episode: 693,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 6 Episode: 732,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 13 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 20 Episode: 701,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic
May 27 Episode: 827,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 3 Episode: 730,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 10 Episode: 677,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 17 Episode: 772,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic
June 24 Episode: 633,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 1 Episode: 748,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1)
July 8 Episode: 715,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2)
July 15 Episode: 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen)
July 22 Episode: 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
July 29 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 5 Episode: 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 12 Episode: 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
August 22 Episode: 755,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday night airing)
2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes
2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode