Rey Mysterio Jr. hasn't been on WWE television since his gruesome eye-for-an-eye match against Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules. However, the future Hall-of-Famer is expected to return to Monday Night Raw in the near future, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Earlier this week, Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Mysterio Jr. had signed a new deal with WWE after considering an offer from AEW.

"AEW's offer equaled WWE's per-match offer, but WWE's deal was higher since it included more dates. We cannot confirm a time frame (of the contract) but it is said to be considerably longer than the previous deal (of 18 months) but also not as lengthy as the five-year deals that WWE has previously tried to get everyone on," said Meltzer.

The Observer also noted that Domink Mysterio is "a big part" of Mysterio's new deal.

"I can't confirm pen to paper, but it's as close to official that Mysterio is staying (with the WWE). Obviously, Dominik is a big part of the deal."

Meltzer has also revealed that Mysterio was at the Raw tapings a night after Extreme Rules, despite being kept off the shows. Rey's son, Domink Mysterio, is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

