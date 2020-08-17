As previously reported, AEW picked up another win over NXT last Wednesday night. It was the fifth week in a row that AEW Dynamite has beaten WWE NXT in total viewers. NXT has only topped AEW in the 18-49 demo once, which was last December.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew 792,000 viewers (-12% from last week) on TNT, topping the 619,000 viewers (-18%) garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 28%, according to Showbuzz Daily. Dynamite came in at #63 in total viewership for the night, while NXT ranked #71.

While AEW was down 12% from last week's show, they still scored their fourth best overall audience since April, which was the first full month of shows without crowds. For NXT, it was the fourth lowest since April.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics posted the quarter hour numbers, which you can view below. Once again, AEW won every quarter hour in total viewers. For AEW, the show started off with 775,000 viewers and grew throughout the show until the last two quarters. The big hit of the night was the sixth quarter which featured the Tag Team Appreciation Night segment, which averaged 862,000 viewers. There was a big 14% drop after that for the seventh quarter, which was the low point of the show featuring Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Monroe and the Chris Jericho backstage segment with Mike Chioda.

The Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy match in the final quarter gained 44,000 viewers to make it the fourth best quarter of the night.

For NXT, the opening segment featuring Karrion Kross defeating Danny Burch and the contract signing between Kross and NXT Champion Keith Lee was the high point with 720,000 viewers. The low was the fourth quarter which featured Indi Hartwell vs. Mia Yim that averaged 564,000 viewers. The main event featuring Velveteen Dream vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Kushida was the third best quarter of the night.

Both AEW and NXT were down in the 18-49 demographic. AEW drew a 0.32 rating (-11%) in the 18-49 demographic, topping the 0.16 (-20%) scored by NXT in the same demo this week by 100%. AEW once again won every quarter in the demo. AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150 for the demo, while NXT ranked #65.

In the 18-49 demo, the high point was the sixth quarter (Tag Team Appreciation Night segment) while the low was the seventh (Shida vs. Monroe, Jericho - Chioda segment), which was the same as with total viewers. The Jericho vs. Cassidy match was the second lowest quarter in the demo, averaging 398,000 viewers.

For NXT, the highest quarter was the seventh which featured a lot of segments and promos, while the low was the fourth with the Mia Yim vs. Hartwell match. The main event was the fourth lowest quarter in the demo.

Below are the quarter hour breakdowns from both shows:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: 775,000 viewers, 403,000 in 18-49 - The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order

Q2: 776,000 viewers (+1,000), 409,000 in 18-49 (+6,000) - MJF Promo, Jon Moxley attacks

Q3: 779,000 viewers (+3,000), 408,000 in 18-49 (-1,000) - Cody vs. Scorpio Sky

Q4: 809,000 (+30,000), 440,000 in 18-49 (+32,000) - Cody vs. Scorpio Sky finish, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express

Q5: 817,000 (+8,000), 437,000 in 18-49 (-3,000) - Page & Omega vs. Jurassic Express finish

Q6: 862,000 (+45,000), 461,000 in 18-49 (+24,000) - Tag Team Appreciation Night segment, FTR attack The Rock 'N Roll Express

Q7: 739,000 (-123,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (-77,000) - Chris Jericho - Mike Chioda segment, Hikaru Shida vs. Heather Monroe

Q8: 783,000 (+44,000), 398,000 in 18-49 (+15,000) - Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

WWE NXT:

Q1: 720,000, 230,000 in 18-49 - Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch, Keith Lee - Kross signing

Q2: 607,000 (-113,000), 213,000 in 18-49 (+17,000) - Drake Maverick vs. Killian Dain, Adam Cole addresses Pat McAfee

Q3: 604,000 (-3,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (+4,000) - Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

Q4: 564,000 (-40,000), 174,000 in 18-49 (-43,000) - Indi Hartwell vs. Mia Yim

Q5: 591,000 (+8,000), 195,000 in 18-49 (+21,000) - Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed, Cole - McAfee recap

Q6: 609,000 (+18,000), 191,000 in 18-49 (-4,000) - Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter vs. Aliyah & Mercedes Martinez

Q7: 637,000 (+28,000), 220,000 in 18-49. (+29,000) - The Robert Stone Brand - Rhea Ripley segment, Johnny Gargano - Candice LeRae home video, Timothy Thatcher training session

Q8: 621,000 (-16,000), 205,000 in 18-49 (-15,000) - Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. The Velveteen Dream