The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament kicked off tonight on AEW's YouTube channel. The 8-team tournament features a random drawing of tag partners in the single-elimination tournament.

Former WWE star Cameron (Ariane Andrew) and former NXT star Taynara Conti (Tay Conti) made their debuts on tonight's show.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa kicked off the tournament and showed the trophy cup that goes to the winning team. Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott handled commentary duties while Shaul Guerrero was tonight's ring announcer.

Below are the full results:

* Brandi Rhodes and Allie with QT Marshall and Dustin Rhodes defeated Penelope Ford and Mel with Kip Sabian (Brandi pins Mel after hitting a spear)

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero and Ariane Andrew (Jay pins Andrew after hitting a rolling neckbreaker)

Next week's first round matches were not yet announced. You can check out the matches in the video above.

.@Guerrero_Shaul announces the legend @Madusa_rocks to introduce tonight's AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament card!



Watch #AEWTTC NOW via our Official YouTube Channel linked here - https://t.co/hisFFw2d5w pic.twitter.com/cOU3fUPbZe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020

.@TheBrandiRhodes is in and running the show!

Watch #AEWTTC NOW via our Official YouTube Channel linked here - https://t.co/hisFFw2d5w pic.twitter.com/Kh70DQw65h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020