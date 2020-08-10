The AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament continued tonight with the last two quarter-final matches. First up, Ivelisse and Diamante defeated Dasha Gonzalez and Rachel Ellering with Ivelisse getting the pin on Gonzalez.

Making her AEW debut, Ellering previously wrestled in NXT, but was released in May. Typically working as a ring announcer or backstage interviewer, this was also Gonzalez's AEW in-ring debut.

The other bout saw Big and Lil Swole (Nicole Savoy) beat Leva Bates (with Peter Avalon) and Rache Chanel. Big Swole picked up the pinfall victory on Bates. Lil Swole had previously wrestled in AEW in the Casino Battle Royal at last year's AEW All Out.

Next Monday's semi-finals feature The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) against Big and Lil Swole. Tay Conti and Anna Jay will also face Ivelisse and Diamante.

You can check out tonight's matches in the video above.