The former Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles returned to his Twitch stream earlier this week to discuss current events happening in today's world of pro wrestling. "The Phenomenal" one started off the show by talking about Roman Reigns' return to WWE at SummerSlam earlier this week.

"It was a surprise for me too, yeah. I was just as surprised as you guys were," AJ admitted. "Is Roman a heel character? Because I don't know, I don't know what he is so I think we're going to have to find out more. I mean, he's spearing everybody but what does that mean? Is he ready to just kick some tail? That doesn't sound like a heel to me, that sounds like a 'bad a'."

Another hot topic coming out of SummerSlam weekend was the in-ring debut of Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik. AJ believes that Dominik has immense potential and that he's already show his versatility in what he can do to tell a story inside the ring.

"I think he's got a lot of potential and I think everybody has said the same thing, that he's got a lot of potential and he's able to do a lot of things. But you'll grow as a performer," AJ explained. "You'll figure out who you are, right? I mean, heck, I don't think I really found my groove until about - because it seemed like my character changed. Then I had to change with that character. But how do I explain it, like... It was a good six or seven years before I realized how to be who I was. Whether it be a bad guy or a good guy, you were still AJ Styles."

One fan asked AJ if Dominik may possibly receive heat from other people backstage since he wasn't required to come up through NXT like most stars in the company. AJ pointed out that he never personally went through NXT, but even so, there was no heat on him when he debuted.

"Well, I didn't have to go through NXT. I didn't have heat coming in, Gallows and Anderson didn't have heat coming in, so, who knows? I'm not saying he will have heat, I'm saying we got a good group of guys and girls that go, 'Good for you, man', you know? You didn't need to, you didn't have to. I think they're happy for him regardless. He's a great dude, he's a great dude. So, I don't see our guys and girls being jealous because somebody had the opportunity to come to the main roster.

"The story is the most important thing, and him being the son of Rey Mysterio is a story," AJ continued. "And he's been on TV, heck, he was on TV when he was a little guy! I don't know if you remember that. So, whatever is best for the story is what we need to do."

When it comes to the next major star in WWE, AJ believes that it will take a single star-making moment for someone to arrive at that status. He recalled the moment Becky Lynch was punched in the face, got severely injured from the attack, and then still proceeded to fight back and finish her segment that night. Moments like these are what "The Phenomenal One" is looking for.

"I think there's so many guys and girls that have the potential to be big stars. So how do you pick one of those, just one? And what's going to happen if something happens like Becky Lynch? It changed everything when she got busted open in the face, and blood was everywhere, and it was just awesome," AJ said. "I remember that when it happened. I remember, Becky, I told her, 'That moment - that was awesome! Awesome!' And who's going to have that next moment? I don't know."

When asked about his opinion on intergender wrestling, AJ explained that he doesn't think the concept is received the same in today's climate. He mentioned how in the past, anyone was susceptible to receiving moves like the Stone Cold Stunner, regardless of their gender.

"Today's world has just changed. I don't know if we're every really going to see that. It's just tricky where girls can hit guys but guys can't hit girls, right? But ten years ago, there was a lot of that going on from Stone Cold giving Stone Cold Stunners. It didn't matter who you were, everyone was taking it. So, it's just changed over the years."

