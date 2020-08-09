Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles returned to his Twitch stream last week to answer questions from fans, and to also play some video games. When someone asked "The Phenomenal One" what his favorite match from his career was, Styles picked one from WWE and one from TNA/Impact.

"Ambrose/Moxley, whatever you want to call him, that TLC match that we had was pretty awesome, where I ripped my pants," AJ said. "Let me go on to say, also I know I've said this before on Mixer but we've got some new eyes [on Twitch], it was not a wardrobe malfunction when I got the hole torn in my tights. It was not a wardrobe malfunction, it was literally cut by a chair that it went through.

"In TNA, it was definitely the elevation X match just because it was so different and crazy, and Rhyno was so awesome. Everything was great about that match. It was basically like, the elevation x match was like a scaffold match, but it was high. It was really high."

For a future match, Styles says that facing NXT World Champion Keith Lee would make for a memorable match. He also told fans that he is open minded to going down to NXT to compete against their roster.

"The great thing about NXT is, you know, I wouldn't mind going down there and wrestling NXT guys because there are so many different matchups that we could get," AJ said. "I want to be able to do them before I retire, too. So who knows what we'll get next."

One match AJ is adamant about having is a one-on-one bout against WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge. Of course, he will have to wait until Edge returns from injury to potentially make a challenge against him.

"I've got to have a match with Edge before him and I both retire," AJ stated. "I think that's something that we both want. I know he tore his tricep, and hopefully it's a speedy recovery for him. That's one that I want badly, and I think that he would like to have one as well. It would be great. I'm still looking forward to it, Edge."

Edge has been vocal in the past about his desire to have a match against "The Phenomenal One".

"AJ Styles and Edge has to happen," Edge said. "In 25 years in the same industry, we've never touched. How is that possible? Guy like Roman Reigns, man, he's special. He's a leader and he needs other leaders, and that's what I can be. We felt a little bit of that at the Rumble, too. Seth Rollins has to happen; Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakumura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man."