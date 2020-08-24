Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
Tonight's RAW saw Tozawa capture the title from Shelton Benjamin in a Fatal 4 Way that also featured Cedric Alexander and R-Truth. The finish saw Tozawa pin Truth while his ninjas kept Benjamin at ringside.
Tozawa is now a four-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Benjamin just won the title on last Monday's RAW.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
