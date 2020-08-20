Alexa Bliss is currently featured in the middle of Bray Wyatt - Braun Strowman storyline on SmackDown. Her relationship with current boyfriend and musician, Ryan Cabrera, is an interesting tale as well.

Bliss was a recent guest on The Bellas Podcast and touched on how an inaccurate report from TMZ was actually how the two began to date.

"It's actually kind of funny," Bliss said. "So we actually met from an inaccurate report that we were dating. TMZ put that out and you know how passionate WWE fans are and how much they are in to our personal lives. So he was liking a lot of my posts and they put out that report and then everyone, I mean everyone was getting tagged in it. To the point that I had people calling me, texting me, coming up to me at TVs about me dating him. I had never even met the guy."

Bliss noted that The Miz is best friends with Cabrera. The Miz gave Cabrera a call, however he said that he did not know who Bliss was.

"So, Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was," Bliss said. "Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from. I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before.

"I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

"What's crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I've ever had where I've not had insecurities or trust issues. There's something to be said about someone that says they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and feel like the only girl in the world, but it's something else for someone to actually follow through on that and that's how he is. He breaks his back for my happiness. He just wants me to be happy and I am happy."

