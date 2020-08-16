On Episode #34 of Table Talk, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross joined the show. Bliss, a 5-time Women's Champion, was asked about her career so far and what other goals she still wants to accomplish. She also discussed her current storyline involving The Fiend.

Bliss said she has been able to do a lot in her career with WWE. She said that some of her favorite moments in her career involve her championship defenses at WrestleMania.

"There's been so many amazing moments," Bliss said. "That's the hard part. You know, I've been very fortunate with the opportunities that I've had with WWE, and I've been able to be champion at two WrestleManias, my first and second. I got to host WrestleMania [35]. There's been a lot of firsts that I've been able to do with the company. I don't know, I think every moment is the height of my career because, with WWE, you don't know if those opportunities are ever going to come back. So, anytime that opportunity presents itself, you have to you know, take advantage of it, and treat it like the height of your career. And I think that's kind of how I view it."

Speaking of WrestleMania, Bliss said she would like the chance to be in the main event of the show. The Women's Evolution in WWE eventually lead to the first female main event at Wrestlemania 35 between Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey.

"I think that's one thing I would love to do is main event WrestleMania," Bliss said. "You know, our women, the Women's Evolution has done amazing things and it was a great accomplishment for every woman in the company for the women to main event WrestleMania. But I think it's time to have more women as main events and see how that goes."

Bliss is currently involved in the feud between Braun Strowman and The Fiend. Bliss was attacked by The Fiend on a recent episode of SmackDown, and she explained what it's like to be near The Fiend.

"[It's like] a fear of being frozen or not being able to react." Bliss explained. "You know when you're so afraid of something that you don't even know how to scream or how to breathe properly, and you just kind of freeze up? That's what it's like - I mean, that mask itself and the lantern is terrifying, and to have The Fiend standing behind you, not being able to see him at first, that's terrifying! Yeah, it was definitely a frozen type of fear."

