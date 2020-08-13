Former WWE manager and wrestler Armando Estrada joined Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer on an episode of the Busted Open podcast to share road stories from his lengthy career in the wrestling business. With Dreamer as a co-host, Estrada shared an altercation between a fan, Dreamer, Mark Henry, and Bully Ray.

"So this is back in early, I think I want to say 2000? Okay, '99, and WWE had just done a show here in the Allstate Arena, formerly known as the Rosemont Horizon, the greatest wrestling building in the world," Estrada recalled. "I will stand by that! I also debuted there, and we're in the bar after. Well, the talent is in the bar of the - I think it was the Rosemont Suite. And Tommy Dreamer of ECW fame is in the bar with the WWE Roster. And I'm like, 'Oh, Tommy must be here for a tryout or something or another,' and I said, 'Hey Tommy! What brings you to town?' And Tommy's like, 'Oh, I'm shooting a movie' and I'm like 'whatever'. Big dogged me and turned out, that was true.

"I [didn't] find that out until 20 years later. Mr. Dreamer sends me a screenshot of him in the background of the movie or TV show that he shot that week in Chicago. I wasn't there for the direct altercation but I was outside, but I heard that a fan got into it with Mark Henry, or Bubba, or both? And the fan ended up getting thrown through a door, or a window, or a bar, or through all of the above."

Dreamer also shared a personal story but Estrada interrupted with a related story about a person saying a racist remark towards him at a gas station. He talked about the altercation that Edge and Vladimir Koslov were also present for.

"Before that, Tommy, before that," Estrada interjected, "so we get to a gas station and these guys are in their car, and I just couldn't believe they were messing with Adam [Copeland]. Edge is arguably one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet, and they're messing with Adam, and I'm just livid! And I got the Russian with me in my car, I got Vladimir Kozlov. So we finally get to the gas station and we're in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I'll never forget that.

"I get out of the car and, don't ask me why, but I was a little on edge back then; no pun intended. I take my shirt off and I charge four of these guys. They don't drive off, they reverse, and as they're reversing, one of them sticks his head out the window and, I swear I'll never forget what he said to me, he said, 'Our grandfathers used to hang your grandfathers!' and I just stopped and I'm like, maybe I should lay off the tanning bed."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.