During a recent episode of "Ask Arn Anything" on the Arn podcast, Arn Anderson discussed the heat that Enzo Amore and Big Cass received during their careers in WWE. Arn gave his take on why Enzo and Cass are not currently in WWE, noting their change of behavior when they entered the main roster.

"That's fine to be over at NXT at that time. There was no NXT television show yet, was there? Well, I mean, that's fine. But when you come up to the main roster, now you're starting to have your own TV now," Anderson said. "You can take 200 people in a crowd of 10,000 and if they choose to be heard, they sound very loud. I'm talking fans scattered around the arena - if they're chanting the same thing, 200 people can make a lot of noise. And they really can, and the fact is, they did have that following.

"They came up to the main roster. They had a match or two, and the people were getting with the promos and getting with all the things. But the second they put Cass [Big Cass] in the program with Big Show, he quit listening. And I know because I was the producer of that match. And here's [Big Show] willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way."

Arn said that there were problems with Enzo behind the scenes as well. He said that Enzo would not follow oral directions and would go off the wagon, similar to what Big Cass was doing, once he became a singles competitor. He also discussed Enzo's behavior when he became part of the Cruiserweight Division.

"The same thing I had Enzo," Arn said. "And I had him in some 205 matches, on house shows, and he was just doing every stupid thing you could do to make a babyface look foolish. And it was some of the Lucha guys that he was working with, and they didn't know the difference until I started pointing it out to them.

"And I think that the fact you don't take the guidance from the people, the producers there that are there to help you and know a little bit better than you do what's going to get over and what's not, when you quit listening and just decide you're a bigger star than they are... that's where you get started heading downhill. And they made some mistakes and it didn't take very, very long before they had heat in the locker room, and then they started to fall apart out in the ring as far as production. And then they started to get heat in the office and that's what happened.

"They self-destructed."

You can watch the full episode of Ask Arn Anything 22 above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.