During the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson covered SummerSlam 2015. The event featured The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns vs. The Wyatt Family, and John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a Winner Takes All Match for the WWE and United States Titles.

During the Rollins and Cena match, TV personality Jon Stewart showed up to aid Rollins to victory. Anderson talked about Stewart being at the show and how he understood his role.

"He was so respectful and knowledgeable of our business backstage," Anderson said. "I mean, for him to know who I was, told me he had been a wrestling fan for a long time. Yes, I was very happy that they were a part of our product because they knew that they were there to add to the show. They weren't the star of the show, and Jon Stewart was one of those guys. Very humble, very respectful, and just a good guy."

Anderson continued to mention how he thought having Stewart interfere and cost Cena the match ruined the ending. He also said they should have just let Rollins walk out with a clean victory over Cena because the loss would not have hurt Cena at all.

"Jon Stewart being involved in the finish after those guys have gone out, and performed at the level they had, and worked as hard as they had worked, to me, seems anti-climatic. I don't know why you couldn't have, after a match like that and the story that you have, why you couldn't have Seth just go over? Who do you hurt when you've got performers like that and they're two top guys. And certainly, as hard as John has been pushed over the years and the big wins that he's had.

"All that investment in John, it's not going to kill John Cena off to get beat by Seth Rollins. I'm sorry, it's just not. And if it did kill him off, it would have meant that he wasn't over anyway. One victory, if it kills you off, you were just being propped up. Anyway, you weren't really over. So, I think after all that, you could've had Seth go over and no one would've been damaged."

Arn mentioned how during the Reigns and Ambrose vs. Wyatt Family match, fans were booing Roman Reigns. Anderson said he's heard crowds at live events boo Roman, and then by the end of the night, the entire crowd is cheering him.

"Everybody just wanted to join in and be part of the majority," Anderson said. "I've seen that in live events, where it started that way and by the end of the night, it was 100% cheering Roman. Any combination of The Shield and The Wyatts was just a great match, and those guys just literally pounded the piss out of each other.

"Their chemistry was just incredible, and it didn't matter so much who was booing who and who was screaming for who, I've never worried about that very much. If the audience is screaming, I don't really care. As long as it's loud and sustained, I don't care who they're screaming for or what they're screaming for. It's when they get quiet, that's when I get nervous."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ARN Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.