Asuka has now earned two title matches at WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight's Tri-Brand Battle Royal on SmackDown saw Asuka appear as a surprise entrant. She ended up eliminating Shayna Baszler to get the win, becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women's Title.

Asuka previously defeated Bayley on RAW and per the stipulation, she earned a SummerSlam title shot against Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Title.

Tonight's Battle Royal featured Asuka, Baszler, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and Nikki Cross.

Stay tuned for updates on Asuka's plans for SummerSlam, and if there will be two matches or some sort of Triple Threat.

The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air live on August 23. It's being reported that the event will take place at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is the current SummerSlam card:

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)

Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Dominik will be allowed to use weapons.