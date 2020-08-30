WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks are scheduled to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at tonight's WWE Payback at the WWE Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was said the original plan looked to have been WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka and Shayna Baszler challenging for the titles in tonight's match. An ad on Facebook feature those two before the change to Jax was made.

As seen below, earlier this month on RAW, Asuka and Baszler even teamed up against Bayley and Banks with Baszler forcing Bayley to tap out. Obviously, WWE decided to switch things up in the week that followed.

