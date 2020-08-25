Monday's RAW had the rare honor of being not only a post-PPV show to SummerSlam, but also a go-home show for this Sunday's Payback PPV. The task of moving on from one PPV to building up new angles in one show forced changes to the script of last night's RAW.

Vince McMahon made numerous changes yesterday morning and throughout Monday, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Vince then arrived to RAW around 7 pm ET to make a few more minor adjustments.

The final scripting of the show reportedly went out after 9 pm ET, so RAW was an hour into the show before an official script was completed.

While "a lot" was changed at the last minute, the RAW Underground segments are taped in the afternoon, so they weren't. WWE had previously built up Dolph Ziggler vs. Ivar for this week, but it was just cancelled, no reason was reported. Instead, Bobby Lashley dominated most of the RAW Underground segments, taking out both Ivar and Dolph Ziggler in separate fights.

Dave Meltzer also reported the Payback matches have already been decided and weren't switched up. Payback is at 7 pm ET on Sunday at the WWE Thunderdome in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

* Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship - No Holds Barred Match)

* Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

* Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE US Championship)

* Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton