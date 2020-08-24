Last night at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose managed to defeat Sonya Deville in a "No DQ, Loser Leaves WWE" match. The stipulation, which was originally supposed to be a Hair vs. Hair match, changed this past Friday, just days after the attempted kidnapping incident at Deville's home.

For those that missed it, a little over a week ago, one Phillip A. Thomas II tried to abduct Deville at her home in Lutz, Florida. Thomas drove from his home in South Carolina and arrived in Florida around midnight Sunday morning. He parked his car near Deville's home, in the parking lot of Idlewild Church off Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road in Lutz, and then walked to a nearby subdivision where Deville's home is. Thomas then cut a hole in her patio screen and waited for hours, watching and listening through windows. Thomas watched as Deville and Mandy Rose went to bed around shortly before 3 am, and then entered the home through a sliding glass door.

This triggered an alarm that allowed Sonya to capture a glimpse of the intruder as he was entering her home. She and Rose immediately left the home in a car, and called 911. Police arrived and found Thomas still in the home. He was found in possession of a knife, zip ties, mace, duct tape, a window punch, and other items. Thomas admitted to police that he planned to take Deville hostage. He also admitted to planning the crime for the past 8 months.

You can read the latest on that case at this link.

When it comes to the match itself, the stipulation for the bout between Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose was reportedly changed because of the ongoing experience Sonya is having with the legal system. Her lawyer advised her not to shave her head while handling this situation in court, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

There's no word yet on what is planned for Deville next, but we will keep you updated. There has been some speculation Deville will actually be taking time away from WWE due to the attempted kidnapping in her home last weekend, but there's also speculation on Deville returning for a spot on RAW or NXT in the upcoming WWE Draft.