There were schedule changes made at Tuesday's WWE SmackDown tapings from the Performance Center in Orlando, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com.

The changes were reportedly brought on by issues regarding organization. WWE taped just one episode of SmackDown instead of two, and that one episode will air this Friday night on FOX.

To make up for the change, the scheduled Monday, August 17 taping for RAW has been moved up to Thursday, August 13. WWE will now tape the Friday, August 14 SmackDown show and the August 17 RAW show on August 13.

The August 13 taping will take place one day after the WWE NXT TV tapings on August 12. As a result, many of the people involved will have to stay in Orlando for an extra day. WWE still needs to add a taping date for the Friday, August 21 SmackDown date that originally was scheduled to be taped on August 17.

WWE taped this week's RAW and the August 10 RAW this past Monday and the situation backstage was said to be more chaotic than usual, due to the constant changes.