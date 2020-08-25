As noted, there was a lot of negative talk about how WWE changed Keith Lee's theme song for his debut on last night's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW.

Word now is that Lee signed off on the theme change, according to Fightful Select. However, WWE has also been urging talents to ditch their CFO$ theme songs as of late.

WWE parted ways with CFO$ a while back, and the producers reportedly signed a "terrible" deal with their publisher that sees the publisher get half of all royalties. WWE does not have the same publishing deal with the group as they do with legendary composer Jim Johnston, which is why there have been so many changes to WWE music over the last year or so.

It was also noted that there have been some wrestlers that hated the new music presented to them as potential replacements, so much that they have outright rejected the changes.

There is no word yet on if WWE will consider a change to Lee's theme song due to the significant amount of negative feedback.

Lee just lost the WWE NXT Title to Karrion Kross at "Takeover: XXX" on Saturday night. He will face Randy Orton next Sunday at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

For those who missed it, you can hear Lee's new theme song below: