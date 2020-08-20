Morale in WWE is reportedly up going into the debut of WWE ThunderDome this week.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that spirits in WWE are as high as they've been in some time today. Several backstage road employees who have been off are now returning to work due to the residency at the Amway Center, and the ThunderDome intrigue has everyone excited.

WWE is headed into another major weekend with "Takeover: XXX" and SummerSlam, and it was speculated that the energy from the talent performing should be off the charts.

As noted, WWE ThunderDome will premiere later this evening at 5:15pm ET with a special email-invite only sneak peek, which will feature at least one match. After that, ThunderDome will officially arrive on Friday with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown. WWE will use ThunderDome for all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and pay-per-view events until the current Amway Center residency wraps in October.

Stay tuned for updates on ThunderDome and SummerSlam Weekend.