Assuming the USA Network's current schedule remains the same, NXT is headed to Tuesday night at 8 pm ET for the next two weeks. The Wednesday, September 2 and September 9 episodes are being preempted by the NHL Playoffs.

Also for the next two weeks, NXT is still going to air at its usual Wednesday at 8 pm ET slot over on Syfy.

It was reported WWE doesn't want to let AEW Dynamite go unopposed two weeks in a row, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave Meltzer noted the feeling in WWE is they wouldn't want Dynamite's TV numbers getting too big running without competition.

Due to being preempted by the NBA Playoffs, AEW released part one and two of last year's All Out on YouTube for the past two weeks while NXT aired.

This Tuesday's current NXT lineup features:

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano (60-Minute Iron Man Match for the vacant NXT Championship)

* Legado del Fantasma (Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isiah "Swerve" Scott and NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango