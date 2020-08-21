WWE reportedly has big plans for SummerSlam Weekend.

Besides the debut of ThunderDome and the usual kind of happenings that come with a loaded weekend like SummerSlam Weekend, @Wrestlevotes reports that WWE has things planned that are "different but pretty cool." No specifics were provided.

WWE officials are reportedly treating the debut of ThunderDome as a restart to the product of sorts. It was noted that fans can expect a return or two this weekend, along with some new storyline ideas. This was not mentioned in the report, but it's been rumored that there will be a big angle with RETRIBUTION this weekend.

