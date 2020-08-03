There are said to be issues with tonight's WWE RAW episode.

It was noted that tonight's RAW is "totally unprepared" and that the issues stem from "chaos from the top," according to Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda, which was first reported by Ringside News.

WWE is taping two RAW episodes at the Performance Center in Orlando today, and word is that the first episode, airing tonight, is changing on the fly while the second episode is apparently still incomplete.

The report also noted that there's a lack of leadership and a lot of stress due to indecisiveness.

A source close to the situation reportedly said, "The shows will happen and air, but there's no attainable goal of quality because everything is decided under the pressure cooker of it all coming down to the very last minute."

It seems like there have been constant creative and behind-the-scenes issues with RAW and SmackDown as of late, but it was noted that "what's going on today seems even wilder than usual."

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at today's RAW taping but his mood was described as "volatile" as a result of the chaos and indecisiveness

