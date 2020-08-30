- Above is a livestream of the best WWE Payback matches featuring Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, also The Shield take on Evolution. The stream begins at 12:30 pm ET. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of tonight's PPV, beginning at 6 pm ET!

- WWE opened up registration to be in the virtual crowd at the Thunderdome for tomorrow's RAW. It took just over an hour for capacity to be maxed out. Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio has already been announced for Monday's main event.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWERaw this Monday. Stay tuned for your chance to register for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #SmackDown! https://t.co/NDffB7aJ6H — WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2020

- WWE SmackDown and Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley reacted to tonight's women's tag match on the Payback Kickoff. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan are scheduled to face The IIconics as their feud continues on.

"We'll take the winners," Bayley wrote.

Bayley and Sasha Banks first have to get through their own opponents at the PPV — Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler — before potentially taking on the winners of the Kickoff match.