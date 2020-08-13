- Peyton Royce has posted a new video to her "Cassie Vs." personal YouTube channel, as seen above. The video shows Royce preparing for her first-ever bodybuilding/bikini competition, which takes place next week.

Royce wrote the following in the YouTube video description: "LOL! I'll have ticked off 'Compete in a bodybuilding/ bikini competition' From my bucket list by this time next week! I'm so excited & nervous for the show. These past 2 weeks have been so fulfilling & draining at the same time. I've come to learn that 'prep brain' is a real thing because I have had no brain power to do anything except prep since I started this journey. Normally, a full 'prep' would consist of 12 weeks of solid 'clean eating' (a coach would come up with this plan of attack. It's not made up as you go kinda thing) & serious workouts in the gym! It requires an insane amount of focus & mental toughness & only the strongest survive! Lol sounds like a new tv series! So anyway, along I trot & aim to do what competitors do in 12 weeks, in THREE!!! 12 weeks has always felt so intimidating to me which I think is partly why I haven't attempted this in the past. 3 weeks sounded much less intimidating & from a mental stand point was a good but challenging starting point for me. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the final 7 days & day of the show! I'm going to film a Q&A on my experience as well so leave all your questions in the comments for me! Again, thank you all so so much for your continued love & support. It means everything to me!"

- The latest "Hidden Gems" edition of WWE NXT UK is now available for viewing on the WWE Network. The episode features several never-before-seen matches - then-NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. then-NXT UK Tag Team Champion Zack Gibson at Download 2019, Alexander Wolfe vs. Pete Dunne from July 2019 at the Plymouth tapings, and Xia Brookside vs. Nina Samuels from March 2020 at the Coventry tapings.

- WWE Women's Tag Team & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley took to Twitter today to accuse Mandy Rose of stealing her hairstyle. Bayley changed her look in October 2019 when she turned heel, and Rose debuted her new look this past Friday on SmackDown due to Sonya Deville cutting her hair the week before.

As seen below, Bayley posted a video from the gym today and commented on Rose taking her look. She then joked about stealing Otis from Mandy, while the Money In the Bank briefcase holder shook his head no. Rose responded with a tweet and told Bayley to keep her hands off her man. You can see their full exchange below: