AEW released Bea Priestley, Sadie Gibbs and Jimmy Havoc this week.

Priestley took to Twitter today and commented on how grateful she is for the chance to work with AEW. She wished the company success and told fans we will see her back on American soil once the COVID-19 pandemic eases up. She also gave thanks to Dustin Rhodes and Executive Vice President & AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega for coaching her, and to others for giving her a chance - AEW President & CEO Tony Khan, Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, Executive Vice President & TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks.

"I'm so grateful for the opportunity to work on such a big platform with such a great roster. I wish @AEWrestling the biggest success & hope that everyone will stay safe & healthy. I will miss you all [blackheart emoji] But until then.. [bee emoji] [right arrow emoji] [Japanese flag emoji]," she wrote.

She continued, "This is a difficult time for everyone globally, & I completely understand the circumstances that COVID 19 has presented. I'm sure once travel bans are lifted, you'll be seeing me again on American soil.

"Special thank you @dustinrhodes & @KennyOmegamanX for taking your time to coach me, and thank you @TonyKhan, @CodyRhodes, Brandi and @youngbucks for giving me a chance [black heart emoji] I truly appreciate everything you've done for me"

