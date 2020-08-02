Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) vs. Santana & Ortiz has been announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.
Santana took to social media to comment on his upcoming match.
He tweeted, "Jokes over, scrubs."
Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT:
* Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator
* Matt Cardona and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order
* MJF gives another State of the Industry address
* The Elite and FTR vs. The Dark Order in 12-man action
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Darby Allin
* Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
