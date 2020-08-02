Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) vs. Santana & Ortiz has been announced for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Santana took to social media to comment on his upcoming match.

He tweeted, "Jokes over, scrubs."

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's Dynamite on TNT:

* Chris Jericho challenges Orange Cassidy to a debate with a special guest moderator

* Matt Cardona and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order

* MJF gives another State of the Industry address

* The Elite and FTR vs. The Dark Order in 12-man action

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Darby Allin

* Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz