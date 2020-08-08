Bianca Belair crashed Zelina Vega's Twitch stream and attacked her in her home. Vega was talking to Kayla Braxton while it happened.
Belair attacked Vega to get revenge for her involvement in the poisoning of Montez Ford, though Vega says that she's innocent.
Since the Monday Night RAW segment on who poisoned Ford, the two have been going back and forth on Twitter.
On August 5, Zelina tweeted, "Yo. @BiancaBelairWWE... IT WASN'T ME!!!!! @WWE TELL HER!!!!!"
Bianca replied, "The fact that I woke up to this tweet after being up all night taking care of my Husband....This girl really thinks this is a joke...Say I won't pull up! #ZelinaNotInnocent"
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship is set for Summerslam.
