With fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods currently out of action, Big E is getting a chance to have a much deserved singles run. The WWE Superstar talked with Yahoo! Sports about his opportunity, and why it's important to have Black wrestlers represented in WWE.

"This is all kind of coming out of nowhere," Big E said. "I feel confident that I am ready for this. The interesting thing and weird thing is we don't have that organic response. I hope people enjoy this run, I hope it's good and entertaining, I hope all of the people who have clamored for this for years are not disappointed."

Back in June, Kingston and Big E kneeled in the ring before one of their matches to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Something Big E previously said Vince McMahon was very much supportive of when they approached him about the idea.

Big E noted positive representation is important for fans who watch the product, but also wants to make sure he remains unique, and not just a replica of Black wrestlers from the past.

"I will say, all of us, truly talented, hard-working Black entertainers, none of us want to get opportunities because we are Black," Big E stated. "I'm certainly not saying this is the case now, but I want to show people that I am worthy of this opportunity and this spot.

"I [also] think representation matters. It matters to see people like you, who look like you, doing well. I never wanted to be put in the box where they say 'This is how a muscular Black wrestler should perform.' As much as I love Ron Simmons, I never wanted to be a copy of Ron Simmons or of so many of the Black wrestlers I watched as a kid. I wanted to be a one of one. I wanted to be someone who cannot be easily replaced because what I do is different than what anyone else does."

Big E faced The Miz on this past Friday's SmackDown, picking up a victory via submission.