This week's Talking Smack is now available on the WWE Network and it was announced Big E is set to take on Sheamus at this Sunday's WWE Payback.

The feud between Big E and Sheamus continued last night in a six-man tag match: Heavy Machinery and Big E vs. The Miz, John Morrison, and Sheamus. The New Day member picked up the victory by pinning The Miz.

Payback gets going tomorrow at 7 pm ET (Kickoff at 6 pm ET) at the WWE Thunderdome.

Below is the updated PPV card:

WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Matt Riddle vs. "King" Baron Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus