The Big Show spoke with TV Guide to help promote Netflix's Game On: A Comedy Crossover, and his series, The Big Show Show. During the conversation, he also talked about wrestling without a live audience and if retiring from pro wrestling is in his near future.

With the ongoing pandemic, WWE has held shows at the Performance Center, either without an audience, or mostly NXT / PC talent in the crowd. Big Show was asked about working in this new environment, and at first, he felt it was a bit awkward.

"Well, that's the thing. You have to adjust," Big Show said. "We take our responsibility pretty seriously, being an outlet and an escape for people. The feeling that I'm getting from talking to the other talent is everybody's improving. At first, it was really awkward but now you're focusing more on what you're doing between the ropes and honing those skills.

"So eventually, when we get that luxury of performing in front of our crowd back, it's going to make it all sweeter. It is a luxury and I think it's a good thing sometimes to have that taken away because it makes you more appreciative when it happens again. I know that I can't wait to walk down the ramp in front of 20,000; 50,000; 100,000 people again."

With 25 years in pro wrestling, retirement is something on the horizon for The Big Show, but for now, it's not at the forefront of his mind.

"Right now, it's not on my mind, but it's always there," Big Show responded. "Let's face it, I've been doing this for 25 years. I'm not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company.

"And I always want to contribute to WWE and the younger talent. I'm still excited for more shows and more opportunities and more angles. If it gets to a point where it's time to say goodbye, then I will step back and work more behind the scenes. Hopefully, they'll give me a job backstage doing something. I mean, I might be the person that you pass your Slammy to after you've won. I might be qualified to do that."

Big Show's latest appearance on WWE TV was an episode of RAW on July 20 where he lost an Unsanctioned Match to Randy Orton.