EC3 is reportedly scheduled to make his Ring of Honor debut at this week's TV tapings.

The Impact Wrestling star is currently in Baltimore, Maryland and will be working the ROH TV tapings, according to PWInsider.

EC3 returned to Impact in July after being released by WWE in mid-April due to the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He is currently feuding with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose for the title.

There is no word yet on what EC3 will be doing in ROH, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.