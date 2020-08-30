Bobby Lashley is your new WWE United States Champion.
Tonight's WWE Payback pay-per-view opener saw Lashley defeat Apollo Crews to capture the United States Title. While MVP and Shelton Benjamin watched the match from ringside, Lashley won clean by submission with the Full Lashley.
This is Lashley's second reign with the United States Title. Crews won the title back on the May 25 RAW by defeating Andrade.
Below are several shot of tonight's title change from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
