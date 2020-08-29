There will be a special edition of WWE's The Bump tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET ahead of the WWE Payback PPV.

The guests announced for the show are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Kofi Kingston, and Cesaro.

WWE's The Bump streams on WWE Network, WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The show also airs every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Below is the card for WWE Payback, which the kickoff starts at 6 pm ET:

WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

WWE US Championship

Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Matt Riddle vs. "King" Baron Corbin

Big E vs. Sheamus