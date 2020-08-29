There will be a special edition of WWE's The Bump tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. ET ahead of the WWE Payback PPV.
The guests announced for the show are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Kofi Kingston, and Cesaro.
WWE's The Bump streams on WWE Network, WWE's official YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The show also airs every Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.
Below is the card for WWE Payback, which the kickoff starts at 6 pm ET:
WWE Universal Championship (No Holds Barred Match)
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
WWE US Championship
Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
Matt Riddle vs. "King" Baron Corbin
Big E vs. Sheamus
???????? ????, ???????? ????! Unfreeze your ?? and take a seat in the "Champions Lounge" because @BookerT5x @TrueKofi & @WWECesaro will be joining us TOMORROW on #WWETheBump at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m across all platforms! pic.twitter.com/2WqcjdfbNr— WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 29, 2020