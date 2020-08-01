On The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Booker spoke about Big E's upcoming singles run and some of the things that he may have to adjust if he wants to become a top act in WWE.

"I think Big E is going to have to shed a few things in order for people to look at him like the World Champion," Booker began. "The gear, maybe — some forms of the gear. The colors. But then again people say, 'Oh, well, he shouldn't change anything.' I'm not gonna sit here and say what's what because I don't want the internet going off saying, 'Oh, Booker T saying he needs to do this!"

Booker then continued that sometimes things need to be adjusted if a wrestler wants to make it to a higher level in the company.

"I still think Big E trying to be The New Day is not gonna work for him as far as him working at the top of the card," Booker said. "I'm talking about being the main attraction. I'm talking about the guy the company has put in position to be the guy! I don't think that's going to catapult him to that level as far as still trying to be The New Day. You can't try to rehash something that you've been doing for so long and think that's what is going to take you to the next level."

Xavier Woods has since caught a tweet referencing Booker's comments:

"Because doing what other people told us to do worked so well for us before we started doing what we wanted to do...oh wait [Laughing emoji]," Woods wrote.

Woods is currently out of action due to a torn Achilles. Kofi Kingston is also on the shelf, and is expected to be off TV for a few more weeks.

You can check out Booker's full comments in the video above.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.