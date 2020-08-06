AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has deleted her Twitter account.

There's no official comment on why Brandi Rhodes has left Twitter.

Several on Twitter are implying that she deleted her account because of criticism she received due to AEW Heels and the AEW Women's Division.

Earlier this week, AEW announced the launch of AEW Heels, which is being led by Brandi. AEW Heels is a membership platform for female wrestling fans.

The first AEW Heels event is on Friday, August 7.

Below are tweets about the current situation: