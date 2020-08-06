AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has deleted her Twitter account.

There's no official comment on why Brandi Rhodes has left Twitter.

Several on Twitter are implying that she deleted her account because of criticism she received due to AEW Heels and the AEW Women's Division.

Earlier this week, AEW announced the launch of AEW Heels, which is being led by Brandi. AEW Heels is a membership platform for female wrestling fans.

The first AEW Heels event is on Friday, August 7.

Below are tweets about the current situation:

Brandi Rhodes seems to have deactivated her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/YjVVamjvt7 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 7, 2020

Brandi Rhodes got hate for the aew heels which is 4 dollars a month to talk to aew talent and do some q and a sessions and party with them



Sasha and Alexa didn't get hate for making people charge them like 400 dollars for a 30 second cameo — Le demo god the pickle (@thepickle124) August 7, 2020

It's disappointing people bullied Brandi Rhodes to the point she felt it was best to leave Twitter.



People have been toxic and hateful to her on social media for years unfortunately. — Kenton (@Kenton_la) August 7, 2020

Brandi Rhodes talks about her heels website, and how it isn't only for women, and then a day later deactivates her Twitter account. — Ricardo Vargashausen (@TheRichieVargas) August 7, 2020

I think the reason for the backlash is that people had to pay 50 bucks a year to do it that's very steep for people who may not have a job right now — Jason Herra (@Jherra77) August 7, 2020