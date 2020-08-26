Tyler Breeze and Fandango are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.
The opening match of tonight's NXT episode saw Breezango defeat Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to become the new champions.
Breezango became the new #1 contenders by winning a Triple Threat over Legado del Fantasma and Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on the "Takeover: XXX" Pre-Show this past Saturday night.
This is the first title reign in WWE for Breezango. Aichner and Barthel won the titles back on the May 13 NXT episode, by defeating Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher.
Below are several shots from tonight's title change at the NXT Arena from the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
