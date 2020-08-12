On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, Bret Hart joined as a guest to talk about his legacy at SummerSlam and his many rivalries including Owen Hart and Mr. Perfect. Hart also talked about the current product and who he enjoys watching the most in the WWE today.

"I'm a big fan of AJ Styles, I have been for many many years," Hart said. "I like a lot of the guys [that are] more of the style I was, I'm a big fan of Kevin Owens. There's a lot of guys that carry the torch of my generation of wrestling into today's wrestling and AJ Styles is the most prominent, he's such a great wrestler and has been for so long, I'm really glad he's had the success he's had. [Also] Roman Reigns."

Leading into this year's SummerSlam on August 23rd, the Bump crew mentioned to Bret that they refer to him as "Mr. SummerSlam" due to his amazing history of matches at the pay-per-view. Hart had matches against the likes of The Undertaker, his brother Owen Hart, Mr. Perfect and even his last SummerSlam match in 2010 as a member of Team Cena vs. The Nexus. Hart talked about being given this name and described why he enjoyed working the show every year.

"I had so many great matches, I'm not sure why, nobody plans these things when you set out cause you never know what can go wrong," Hart said. "SummerSlam, just because it was summer and a happy time I always had the right mindset to go in there. If you look at the cast of characters I went in to work with through all those SummerSlams, I had some of the greatest wrestlers to work with and deliver those kinds of matches. I'm proud to be called Mr. SummerSlam, I gave my best for all those matches. If you asked me my favorite matches, half of them would be at SummerSlam anyway."

Hart also mentioned his match at SummerSlam 97 against The Undertaker with Shawn Michaels as the guest referee. He said this match was one of the greatest matches he's ever had. Hart described the motivation that Undertaker had going into that match, noting that Taker wanted to erase the narrative of him just being able to wrestle giants and not being able to put on a great wrestling match.

"It wouldn't have been a great match without Shawn [Michaels as the referee]," Hart said. "I love the concept and all the things that were built into the match, I especially loved working with The Undertaker. That SummerSlam match was the best matches we have ever had [together]."

"One of my favorite matches, I put it in my top 5 for sure. I love watching it back, there's so many funny little interesting things about that match. [Undertaker] needed to work with me to show everyone he could really wrestle, that he wasn't just a guy that could wrestle Giant Gonzalez and these big Frankenstein type guys. He wanted to really show he could really dance when he wanted to, and I think that was one of my favorite dances that I ever had. That's what I loved about working with The Undertaker, he was as serious and dedicated of a professional that I ever worked with."

