On episode 15 of Confessions Of The Hitman, two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart shared his thoughts on The Rock. Among many other things, Hart talked about how his brother Owen was involved in The Rock's foray into professional wrestling. Also, Hart recalled seeing The Rock wrestling for the first time, and how he knew 'The Great One' would be the biggest star in WWE one day.

According to Hart, the late, great Owen Hart was one of the first people to talk to The Rock about getting into pro wrestling when his professional football dreams fizzled.

"When I first met [The Rock], I met him in the dressing room," Hart recalled. "He had played with the [CFL's Calgary] Stampeders and got cut. And I think Owen was one of the first guys to talk to him about [pro] wrestling being an alternative, like, maybe being an answer. Like, 'why don't you do wrestling?'"

Apparently, when Hart saw the rookie Dwayne Johnson wrestle for the first time, he predicted that the 'The Brahma Bull' would be the WWE's biggest star in five years.

"And all I know is when he started for WWE at the time, I had been off when he started. I had a hiatus at the time. I came back and I remember walking out, and this was in England, in London, and I remember watching Rock wrestle. And he was doing dropkicks. I remember watching him and he was doing everything. He was like a natural born athlete, he knew all the wrestling stuff, all the basic stuff. He had lots of charisma in his comeback. I remember telling somebody, 'five years from now, he will be the biggest star in wrestling.'" Hart added. "And I knew it."

According to Hart, The Rock, who recently co-purchased XFL, had a lot going for him in pro wrestling. Much like 'The Hitman', The Rock grew up around the genre.

"He was a guy who grew up in the business, much like I did," Hart said. "His dad was a wrestler and he was, I'm sure he still is now, one of the nicest guys you'll ever know. And I don't ever remember him not being a nice guy, just a total class act. He's a gentleman and a fun guy. I remember he would sing in the dressing room when he was getting changed, and he would sing, and whistle, and stuff like that. You could tell he was talented, and I always liked Dwayne."

