AEW superstar Brian Cage recently appeared as a guest on an online auction in an effort to garner interest from pro wrestling fans. During the stream, Cage revealed a bizarre fan request he got that would have included his bodily fluids.

"You know, once I got a DM that's like, 'Hey, would you sell some wrestling gear? Yadda, yadda, yadda.' Then you've got people who will go, 'Well, do you have any trunks that you wear underneath your trunks that I can buy?' I'm like, alright," Cage expressed. "People will ask, like, 'Man, do you ever worry when you sell used gear, like right after you use it, what people are going to do with it?' Well if I'm not going to put it back on, why do I care?"

This particular fan would ultimately take the conversation too far, asking for one last customization from "The Machine".

"Regardless, the guy goes, 'Okay, here, I want to buy these trunks for this much.' I go, 'Cool, yeah, I'll do it for you.' He goes, 'Cool, but can you customize it?' And I'm thinking this guy wants me to sign them, cool, whatever, sure, sure, sure... He goes, 'Um, can you c-m on it?' I was like, 'What?!' I told him, 'Nope, no way.' And he goes, 'What if I give you an extra $50?'

"First of all, it'd be more than $50 if I did it - I've got machine ji-z," Brian said. "But then I thought about it, like, I probably could have just poured honey on it or something like that. And then even if he tasted it, he'd go, 'Oh! Brian Cage's ji-z is so- what did he eat before this?' Then that would make the rounds on Twitter, and then maybe something good could happen. But it didn't happen, I didn't sell it to him."

Cage is the current FTW Champion in All Elite Wrestling. He recently aligned himself with Ricky Starks, and the duo is managed by ECW legend, Taz.