On a recent episode of the Something to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard Podcast, Bruce Prichard reviewed the 2005 SummerSlam, which saw Hulk Hogan vs. Shawn Michaels for the first time. Prichard also talked about Bret Hart coming back to WWE years after the Montreal Screwjob to help work on a DVD titled 'Bret "Hit Man" Hart: The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be'. Prichard mentioned how he wasn't surprised to see Hart back, and he said that everyone knew it was eventually going to happen.



"It wasn't a big surprise or shock, or anything like that," Prichard said. "It was two adults that got over their differences, and realized that mistakes were made on both sides, and were able to move on. So, that's in a nutshell what it came down to."



He continued to mention how there were still hostilities between the two but they both learned to forgive.

"In the end, we're all human, we all make mistakes, and we can all forgive. You don't necessarily have to forget, but you can forgive and move on, and that's what happened here. So, once Brett and Vince were able to meet and get over all that other s--t, things were at least moving in the right direction."



Prichard also talked about one of the showcase matches of SummerSlam 2005, including John Cena defending the WWE Championship against Chris Jericho. He also discussed the cheering for Chris Jericho and the booing for John Cena, and what being in the ring with Jericho in a main event match proved about Cena.



"To me, it was a moment of just validation for Cena for being able to hang and have a great match with Jericho," Prichard said. "Yes, the audience was [booing]. I don't know if they were pro Jericho, but you definitely got that divide there.



"You got that polarization there, and they danced great together and had a hell of a showing in this regard. But again, Cena's reaction to everything and John's reaction to the crowd booing and cheering for Jericho told you right then, even though we would question it as years went on, he had 'IT'."

