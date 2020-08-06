Cesaro, who is currently one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, believes that "there is no limit" on the heights that NXT UK champion WALTER can reach on the main roster.

"I've known WALTER for a while, but it's great to see his success and the reactions of fans in the United States. They knew who he was when he arrived and that makes me incredibly happy. There is no limit for WALTER. You have to wait and see what time brings," Cesaro told Sport1 in an interview.

WALTER, a member of German-speaking group Imperium, has been off WWE programming since March due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, there is no update on when WALTER will return to the United States.

In the interview, Cesaro was asked his thoughts of being labelled a tag team wrestler and not being featured as a prominent singles wrestler.

"I'm trying to make the best of every opportunity and situation. I complement the strengths of my tag team partners very well. Maybe that proves that I'm a very good team player. Tag team wrestling is a challenge in itself and I enjoy that," added the Swiss native.

The 39-year-old Cesaro also revealed retirement advice he received from John Cena that he still treasures to this day. Cena and Cesaro squared off in a number of memorable matches back in 2015.

"I want to get better every day, that's how I handle my career. If I can't do it anymore, it's time to stop. A wise man named John Cena once told me that you are only as good as you were in your last match. I want my last match to be great. When I see that this is no longer possible, you have to stop. I don't know when that is."

Cesaro last won a singles title when he defeated Santino Marella to win the United States Championship at Summerslam 2012. Recently, the Swiss Superman revealed his goal to capture another singles championship in the WWE.

