WWE continues to experience a few fan-related issues with The ThunderDome viewing experience at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

As seen in the screenshots below from tonight's RAW, Chris Benoit and Super Mario were among the photos that fans got onto the USA Network broadcast.

We noted earlier at this link how a fan was banned after getting a "Fire The Velveteen Dream" sign to display during Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on WWE ThunderDome.