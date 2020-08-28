Since the news of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, Chris Jericho, Sean Waltman, Konnan, and more stars have expressed their condolences on social media.

Below you can read their posts as well as many others:

Sad to hear of the passing of #BulletBobArmstrong...a true man's man in this sport of thieves. When I broke my arm in #SMW in 94, Bob was one of the ONLY ones to call & check on me. I also learned the art of cutting a promo from him. Rest well Bullet! @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 28, 2020

Bullet Bob was still making towns & having matches in his late 70's. #RIPBulletBob — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 28, 2020

Love to you and the whole family — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) August 28, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. We send our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/jCLsvTtmA3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2020

My deepest condolences. A great man who will be sorely missed. Sending love from our family to yours Brian. ?? — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 28, 2020

So sorry for your loss ?????? — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 28, 2020

I'm so so sorry Scotty ?????? my condolences to you, @WWERoadDogg & the rest of your family. — ???????????? ???????? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 28, 2020

So sorry for your loss! Condolences to you & the family!! — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) August 28, 2020

Sending prayers to you and your family. I'm so sorry for your loss ?? — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) August 28, 2020

My condolences to you and your family. Thoughts and prayers to you all. Your father was a one of a kind. ?? — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 28, 2020

My condolences my friend to you and your family. — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) August 28, 2020

My condolences to you and your family???????????? — WWE R-TRUTH (@RonKillings) August 28, 2020

God bless you and your family. I am so very sorry for this precious loss, and my heart and prayers are with you all. May he rest in eternal peace. ???? — ?Velvet Sky? (@VelVelHoller) August 28, 2020

I'm so sorry. Thinking of you and all the family ?? — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) August 28, 2020