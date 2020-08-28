Since the news of the passing of WWE Hall of Famer "Bullet" Bob Armstrong, Chris Jericho, Sean Waltman, Konnan, and more stars have expressed their condolences on social media.

Chris Jericho tweeted, "Sad to hear of the passing of #BulletBobArmstrong...a true man's man in this sport of thieves. When I broke my arm in #SMW in 94, Bob was one of the ONLY ones to call & check on me. I also learned the art of cutting a promo from him. Rest well Bullet! @WWEArmstrong @WWERoadDogg"

WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman wrote, "Bullet Bob was still making towns & having matches in his late 70's. #RIPBulletBob"

Konnan posted, "Loved how happy u were when we worked that angle with your dad...#RIPBullet"

NJPW commentator Kevin Kelly tweeted, "Love to you and the whole family."

WWE Superstar R-Truth wrote, "My condolences to you and your family."

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis tweeted, "My deepest condolences. A great man who will be sorely missed. Sending love from our family to yours Brian."

Impact Wrestling posted a photo with the caption, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of "Bullet" Bob Armstrong. We send our condolences to his friends and family."

Below you can read their posts as well as many others: